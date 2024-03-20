Manchester launches new energy retrofit project

Manchester City Council has announced a collaboration with Next Energy, an energy retrofitting specialist, for a £9 million project aimed at improving energy efficiency in homes across Manchester.

Under the government’s Home Upgrade Grant Phase 2, this initiative seeks to enhance the energy performance of eligible homes in alignment with national net zero targets by 2050.

The contract entails the installation of various energy-efficient measures in 500 homes, targeting properties with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D, E, F, or G and households with combined incomes below specified thresholds.

The partnership with Manchester City Council underscores efforts to combat fuel poverty and reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the city, particularly in off-gas areas.

Councillor Tracey Rawlins, Manchester City Council Executive Member for Environment and Transport, said: “Carbon emissions from heating our homes are one of the largest elements of our city’s overall carbon footprint.

“By making our homes more energy efficient we will help residents save money on ever-rising bills whilst also supporting Manchester’s long term environmental aims.”