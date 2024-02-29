Heat pump grant applications increase by 39%

Demand for heat pumps continues to rise steadily, as evidenced by the latest figures released by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The data, published on 29th February indicates an increase in grant applications, with January 2024 witnessing over 2,000 submissions for heat pump grants alone.

This represents an uptick of 39% compared to the same period in the previous year.

The surge in applications follows the government’s decision to raise grants by 50% last autumn.

Since its launch, the scheme has processed a total of 33,424 applications, resulting in the issuance of more than £133 million in vouchers to customers.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said: “I don’t want families to have to choose between cutting costs and cutting emissions. I want families to feel supported, not forced, to make changes that are right for them.

“After we made our heat pump scheme one of the most generous in Europe, applications have soared by 40% year on year – showing that our approach is the right one.”