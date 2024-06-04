ENA unveils general election manifesto on energy priorities

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) has launched its 2024 general election manifesto.

The manifesto emphasises the need for a new government to prioritise the continuous flow of energy while transforming the energy grid to support the UK’s 2050 decarbonisation targets.

The manifesto identifies identifies four key priorities.

According to the ENA, constructing new transmission infrastructure currently takes an average of ten years, with the initial seven years spent in the planning phase.

To address this, the ENA calls for robust strategic spatial planning of energy infrastructure and a streamlined, expedited planning system.

In the past five years, approximately 10GW of clean generation and interconnection have been added to the transmission network in England and Wales.

However, an outdated connections process has led to a significant backlog of projects, with the current pipeline exceeding twelve times the capacity needed to meet net zero targets.

The ENA advocates for further actions to ensure the rapid connection of viable clean energy projects.

Energy networks have attracted over £150 billion in investment since the early 1990s.

Currently, ENA members plan to invest an additional £33 billion into the system, with £22 billion allocated for electricity distribution from 2023 to 2028, and nearly £11 billion for transmission from 2021 to 2026.

The ENA emphasises the importance of a consistent and enduring policy and regulatory environment to sustain investment and provide clarity to the supply chain.

The ENA also endorses the current network regulation model, RIIO, which has been beneficial for customers.

However, it stresses the need to evolve this framework to achieve future goals such as net zero, decarbonisation and economic growth.

The association said that the next government should ensure the regulatory regime remains financeable and continues to deliver a grid suitable for 2050.