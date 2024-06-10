Login
ENA’s new platform draws 1,000 users in first month

The online service aims to modernise the process of connecting low carbon technologies to the grid, offering instant approvals for routine applications through AI-driven assessment
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/10/2024 8:23 AM
Ofgem: FSO setup costs could soar to £390m
The ENA Connect Direct platform, launched recently, has successfully processed applications from 1,000 installers within its initial month of operation.

The platform aims to modernise and simplify the process of connecting low carbon technologies (LCT) to the grid.

It offers rapid approvals for routine applications through AI-driven assessment.

Even for applications requiring further checks by the Distribution Network Operator (DNO), the platform has reduced processing times from ten days to an average of 1.5 days.

This digital solution enhances efficiency and improves data accuracy for network operators, facilitating the integration of LCT into the UK energy system.

Dan Clarke, Head of Innovation at Energy Networks Association (ENA), said: “I am delighted so many installers have made use of the platform already, and the feedback from users has been incredible, with one installer stating, ‘this platform is a dream come true!’ It is the sort of tangible improvement that the installers, manufacturers, the distribution network operators and ultimately the customer, will benefit from.

“The insights and data the system helps to centralise also supports network operators in having a live overview of LCT installations that they need to operate a smarter and more efficient network in the years ahead.”

