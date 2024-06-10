SNP criticises Labour’s North Sea energy plans

The SNP’s Westminster leader has criticised Labour’s North Sea energy plans and reaffirmed his party’s commitment to a “just and sustainable” future oil and gas sector.

Stephen Flynn said Labour‘s proposal for a time-limited windfall tax on fossil fuel companies would result in “100,000 job losses”.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he also criticised the Conservative position, suggesting they “act like oil and gas will last forever”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer plans to raise the windfall tax on fossil fuel firms from 75% of excess profits to 78% and extend it to 2029.

The Conservatives have dismissed these proposals as “based on fantasies”, while Labour has argued that the government has not made sufficient progress on the transition to renewable energy.

Mr Flynn denied that the SNP had abandoned its goal of independence, stating it would be a key element in the party’s manifesto.

When questioned about the SNP’s stance on new oil and gas licences, Mr Flynn, speaking from Peterhead, reiterated the party’s belief in a just and sustainable transition that secures future employment for those in the industry.

He also emphasised the SNP’s goal to create “the new net zero jobs of tomorrow” and accused Labour of planning to “scrap 100,000 jobs”.

Energy Live News has contacted the Labour Party for comment.