EDF launches first zero standing charge solar tariff

EDF has launched what is described as Britain‘s first solar tariff with no standing charges or exit fees.

The new Empower Exclusive tariff is available to new customers who install a solar panel and battery bundle through EDF’s installer, Contact Solar.

This tariff aims to help customers reduce household bills and carbon dioxide emissions.

Customers with the Empower Exclusive tariff will benefit from daily off-peak discounts, receiving three hours of discounted, zero carbon electricity between 1am and 4am.

This design optimises battery charging, allowing customers to charge their batteries during low cost hours and reduce grid reliance during peak times.

EDF’s recent acquisition of Contact Solar enables this offer, which includes £500 off solar panel and battery installations for the first 500 customers.

Customers will not have to pay until the installation is complete.

The typical package, priced at around £8,495 for a three bedroom house, includes ten solar panels, a 5kw hybrid inverter, a 5.32kw battery and all necessary installation and scaffolding costs.

The package also comes with a ten-year warranty for the battery and inverter, a 25-year solar panel warranty and 0% VAT.

Philippe Commaret, Managing Director of Customers at EDF, said: “We know more and more people are looking for ways to save cash and carbon, which is why we’re pleased to bring this unique solar product bundle to the market.”