Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Editor’s PickEnergy MarketsLow CarbonNet ZeroTransportation

Emirates takes flight with green jet fuel boost in Asia

Emirates has launched the use of sustainable aviation fuel from Neste on flights departing Singapore Changi Airport, marking its initial investment in SAF in Asia
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/13/2024 7:46 AM
0 0
0
Emirates takes flight with green jet fuel boost in Asia
Image: Emirates / Neste
0
Shares

Emirates has started using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from Neste on flights departing Singapore Changi Airport, marking its first SAF investment in Asia.

Approximately 3.3 million litres of blended SAF have been integrated into Changi Airport’s fuelling system recently.

Earlier this year, the airline collaborated with Neste to supply 2.6 million litres of neat SAF to Amsterdam Schiphol airport.

The SAF provided by Neste is produced from sustainably sourced and 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, including used cooking oil and animal fat waste.

In its neat form, it reduces lifecycle carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional jet fuel, the company said.

Adel Al Redha, Deputy President and Chief Operations Officer, Emirates said: “Emirates’ investment into Neste-produced SAF in Singapore marks a first step forward in our SAF adoption in Asia, a region that is primed to become a leading supplier of SAF, which continues to be in short supply.”

Alexander Kueper, Vice President Renewable Aviation Business, Neste, said: “It makes Emirates the first international visiting carrier using SAF at the airport produced at our Singapore refinery and supplied into the airport via our integrated supply chain.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.