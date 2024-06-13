Emirates takes flight with green jet fuel boost in Asia

Emirates has started using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from Neste on flights departing Singapore Changi Airport, marking its first SAF investment in Asia.

Approximately 3.3 million litres of blended SAF have been integrated into Changi Airport’s fuelling system recently.

Earlier this year, the airline collaborated with Neste to supply 2.6 million litres of neat SAF to Amsterdam Schiphol airport.

The SAF provided by Neste is produced from sustainably sourced and 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, including used cooking oil and animal fat waste.

In its neat form, it reduces lifecycle carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional jet fuel, the company said.

Adel Al Redha, Deputy President and Chief Operations Officer, Emirates said: “Emirates’ investment into Neste-produced SAF in Singapore marks a first step forward in our SAF adoption in Asia, a region that is primed to become a leading supplier of SAF, which continues to be in short supply.”

Alexander Kueper, Vice President Renewable Aviation Business, Neste, said: “It makes Emirates the first international visiting carrier using SAF at the airport produced at our Singapore refinery and supplied into the airport via our integrated supply chain.”