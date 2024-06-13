Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsEnergy SavingFinanceNet ZeroRenewable EnergyTop Stories

Europe’s top markets for renewables and battery co-location unveiled

Germany, Great Britain, the Ireland I-SEM and Poland lead in Europe's renewables co-location markets, according to new research
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/13/2024 8:06 AM
0 0
0
SSE Renewables charges ahead with solar and battery merger
Image: SSE Renewables
0
Shares

Germany, Britain, Ireland‘s I-SEM and Poland are recognised as top markets for integrating renewable energy sources (RES) with battery storage systems across Europe.

That’s according to Aurora Energy Research’s report, which anticipates an increase of 421GW in intermittent RES capacity by 2030, posing challenges such as price cannibalisation and curtailment risks.

Countries like Germany, Greece, the Netherlands and the Ireland I-SEM are particularly affected, prompting a surge in co-location strategies to mitigate these issues.

Analysts note that Germany offers lucrative revenue opportunities through revenue stacking and minimal grid fees, despite recent hurdles in innovation auctions.

Great Britain benefits from favourable regulations facilitating access to multiple markets and expedited grid connections.

The Ireland I-SEM addresses high curtailment risks with legislation enabling swift grid access for co-located projects, while Poland supports co-location with subsidies and access to long-term capacity market contracts.

However, the report underscores regulatory disparities across EU markets, with many lacking specific co-location policies.

Germany’s stringent requirements in innovation auctions hinder battery asset commercial viability, contrasting with Spain’s efforts to boost battery energy storage targets under its draft National Energy and Climate Plan.

The report identifies Poland, Hungary, Ireland I-SEM, Britain and France as having the most robust policy frameworks, supporting diverse revenue streams and grid benefits for co-located projects.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.