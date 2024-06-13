UKPN’s £1m boost powers up community energy groups

UK Power Networks (UKPN) has announced a £1 million commitment to support community energy groups in enhancing their net zero initiatives.

Partnering with Community Energy South (CES), this funding aims to support up to 20 community organisations and charities in assisting those at risk of being left behind in the transition to net zero.

Community energy groups play a vital role in aiding vulnerable customers across the UK.

This initiative will help create local jobs and support local communities, targeting 20,000 individuals and conducting over 1,200 home visits.

CES has been allocated funds to coordinate and support the participating groups.

This collaboration is essential to ensure effective support is provided across London, the East, and South East of England.

Currently, six community energy groups are involved and preparing to expand their energy advice services, with more groups expected to join in the second phase starting in September.

Suleman Alli, director of Finance, Customer Service and Technology at UKPN, said: “We are extremely proud to be able to support the impactful work of community energy groups across the areas we serve.

“We hope this funding boost will make a meaningful difference to those in our community and provide our customers with support and guidance to ensure no one is left behind in the transition to net zero.”