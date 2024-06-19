Robotic tech takes flight to prevent bird collisions

FulcrumAir and Power Line Sentry have recently demonstrated their robotic tech at Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

The event highlighted the technology’s potential to prevent bird collisions with power lines and improve power line maintenance.

The LineFly™ robot and Hawk Eye™ Bird Flight Diverter aim to enhance wildlife protection and network resilience.

The technology is designed to prevent bird collisions, incorporating reflective prismatic yellow bands and a glow-in-the-dark band to ensure visibility in low light conditions.

This design aims to improve bird protection, particularly in challenging environments such as urban areas and wetlands.