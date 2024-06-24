Login
Manchester Airport halts flights due to power cut

Manchester Airport suspended flights from Terminals 1 and 2 after a major power failure
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/24/2024 10:00 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Flights from Manchester Airport’s Terminals 1 and 2 were halted on Sunday due to a significant power outage.

The outage, which began early in the day, led to the cancellation of 66 outbound flights and 50 inbound flights, affecting a quarter of all departures and 18% of arrivals.

Passengers were advised not to travel to the affected terminals and to contact their airlines for further instructions.

Manchester Airport’s Managing Director Chris Woodroofe confirmed the outage was caused by a power cable failure and stated efforts were underway to investigate the root cause and restore normal operations swiftly.

