Manchester Airport halts flights due to power cut

Flights from Manchester Airport’s Terminals 1 and 2 were halted on Sunday due to a significant power outage.

The outage, which began early in the day, led to the cancellation of 66 outbound flights and 50 inbound flights, affecting a quarter of all departures and 18% of arrivals.

Passengers were advised not to travel to the affected terminals and to contact their airlines for further instructions.

Manchester Airport’s Managing Director Chris Woodroofe confirmed the outage was caused by a power cable failure and stated efforts were underway to investigate the root cause and restore normal operations swiftly.