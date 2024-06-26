City’s deepest dig: Milestone for Salisbury Square project

The City of London Corporation celebrated a key moment in the Salisbury Square Development with the completion of its deepest excavation phase, known as “Bottoming Out.”

This milestone, marked by a ceremony attended by prominent figures including Lord Mayor Michael Mainelli and The Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr of Walton-on-the-Hill, signals substantial progress in the ambitious project.

Led by the City of London Corporation, the development plans to merge 18 courtrooms from different parts of the Square Mile into one modern facility, excluding the historic Old Bailey.

Additionally, it will house the new headquarters for the City of London Police and offer grade-A office space, revitalising the area’s public realm and integrating a remodelled listed building.

City of London Corporation Policy Chairman Chris Hayward said: “This project not only reflects our commitment to enhancing the City’s infrastructure but also underscores our ambition to provide state-of-the-art facilities for His Majesty’s Courts and Tribunal Services and the City of London Police.”

Assistant Commissioner Paul Betts, City of London Police said: “The Salisbury Square development will provide a new headquarters and operational base for the City of London Police.

“It will be supported by the addition of new sites all seeking to improve our sustainability and helping us to better serve our communities in the City.”

Image: City of London Corporation