UK public supports ending ban on onshore wind farms post-election

Nearly three quarters of the public are in favour of lifting the ban on new onshore wind farms shortly after the election
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/26/2024 11:43 AM
UK ranks fourth in renewable energy attractiveness
Image: Shutterstock
Nearly three-quarters of the UK public are in favour of lifting the de facto prohibition on new onshore wind farms shortly after the election, according to recent polling.

The Conservative Government announced changes last year aimed at simplifying the construction of onshore wind farms.

However, critics argue that these measures have not adequately addressed the barriers in the planning system for this sustainable energy technology.

Labour has pledged to reverse the ban promptly if it assumes power post-election.

Polling conducted by Savanta for the climate charity Possible revealed that almost 74% of respondents supported the rapid reversal of the effective ban on onshore wind.

In contrast, nearly 11% opposed such a move among the more than 2,300 individuals surveyed.

According to the survey, almost 70% of Conservative voters endorsed the lifting of restrictions, compared to 19% who were opposed.

Among Reform Party supporters, 58% were in favour, with 24% against.

