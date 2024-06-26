British Gas to tackle fuel poverty in 1,500 Welsh homes

British Gas has selected Sero to provide retrofit coordination services for approximately 1,500 homes annually over an initial three-year period.

Cardiff-based net zero technology specialist Sero will oversee a programme of works to decarbonise homes, aligned with the PAS2035 retrofitting standard.

This includes implementing low carbon technologies such as insulation, low carbon heating, and renewable energy technologies.

Sero will manage end-to-end project oversight, supporting and coordinating British Gas’ Retrofit Assessors and Installers.

The announcement follows British Gas securing a £200 million, seven-year contract with the Welsh Government for its Warm Homes Programme.

This initiative aims to address fuel poverty and achieve the government’s net zero target by 2050.

Sero will provide Improvement Options Evaluations (IOE) and Medium Term Improvement Plans (MTIP) based on agreed outcomes, outlining necessary improvement measures and the sequence of works for each property.

British Gas will review each pathway and provide residents with essential information regarding proposed energy efficiency measures.

After completion, residents will have an opportunity to provide feedback on the outcomes.

The Warm Homes Programme, supported by the Welsh Government, aims to reduce emissions in residential housing, promote sustainable Welsh materials and bolster Welsh skills and employment opportunities.

It builds on insights from the Optimised Retrofit Programme, where Sero assisted a consortium of social landlords in retrofitting over 1,700 homes.

Ross Kirwan, NEST operations manager at British Gas, said: “British Gas is committed to supporting the Welsh Government’s net zero targets and we look forward to providing innovative and sustainable solutions for residents across Wales.”

Andy Sutton, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Sero, said: “Retrofitting homes at scale is complex, and we will use our experience in coordinating such projects to ensure this programme runs smoothly and that home owners are left with lower energy bills and healthier homes.”