SSE and Equinor submit plans for Dogger Bank D

SSE Renewables and Equinor have submitted a Scoping Report to The Planning Inspectorate outlining their plans for the Dogger Bank D wind farm project.

The proposed development, located around 210 kilometres off the northeast coast, seeks to utilise the eastern part of the Dogger Bank C site to potentially generate up to 2GW of electricity.

As a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP), Dogger Bank D will require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to proceed with its Development Consent Order (DCO) application.

The project aims to connect to the new Birkhill Wood 400kV substation in East Riding of Yorkshire.

Rob Cussons, Project Director for Dogger Bank D at SSE Renewables, said: “The Scoping Report is an important milestone for Dogger Bank D and is a key part of the development of an offshore wind farm.

“The report lays out the scope of the project proposals and identifies key environmental factors. We look forward to receiving a Scoping Opinion from the Planning Inspectorate and input from consultees which will help inform our development proposals.”