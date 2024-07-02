Login
Manchester power network upgrade moves forward

A £14 million project to enhance Manchester's Eastlands power network begins this month, featuring new underground cables and substation upgrades
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
07/02/2024 4:51 AM
Manchester to become home of ‘world’s largest liquid air battery’
Image: Vitalij Terescsuk / Shutterstock
Electricity North West is set to commence a £14 million project to upgrade the power network in Manchester’s Eastlands area.

This development includes the installation of ten kilometres of new underground electricity cables and upgrades to three substations.

The project, which is expected to be completed in two months, aims to support continued development and growth in the area.

Around 30,000 local residents and businesses will benefit from a more secure and reliable electricity supply.

Stephen Forshaw, who is overseeing the work in Manchester for Electricity North West, said: “The latest stage will see a further 1,100m of underground cables installed and once connected, will provide additional space on the network for homes and businesses in the area.”

