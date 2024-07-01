Login
bp and partners set to develop green hydrogen in Egypt

bp has joined a consortium with Masdar, Hassan Allam Utilities and Infinity Power to develop a multi-phase green hydrogen project in Egypt
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
07/01/2024 11:30 AM
Image: Masdar / bp
bp has joined forces with Masdar, Hassan Allam Utilities and Infinity Power to explore green hydrogen development in Egypt.

The newly established consortium has signed a Framework Agreement with the Egyptian Government to evaluate the feasibility of a multi-phase green hydrogen project.

Under the Joint Development Agreement, bp will act as the main developer and operator of the project.

The partners aim to combine their green hydrogen projects in Egypt and potentially develop a large scale project focusing on exports.

Felipe Arbelaez, bp’s SVP Hydrogen and Carbon Capture and Storage, said: “Hydrogen has a role to play in the future of global energy.

“We look forward to working with our partners to try to unlock hydrogen’s potential in Egypt’s energy story.”

