Gas networks partner to support kidney disease patients

Kidney Care UK and the UK’s gas distribution networks (GDNs) have announced a £2.5 million partnership aimed at supporting nearly 18,000 individuals living with kidney failure.

This collaboration involves Cadent, Northern Gas Networks, SGN and Wales & West Utilities working together to offer specialist support for people with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

In the UK, 30,074 people, including 939 children, depend on dialysis to survive.

Dialysis requires frequent and lengthy sessions, often resulting in significant stress and time constraints for patients.

Only 26% of those undergoing dialysis are in full-time employment due to the demands of their treatment, leading to financial difficulties and heightened living costs.

The two-year project will provide support services, including face-to-face assistance with benefit entitlements, welfare support and specialist money and energy advice.

This initiative aims to alleviate fuel poverty among vulnerable patients, promoting financial support and energy awareness.

The expanded patient support services from Kidney Care UK will benefit the 8,867 dialysis patients across 128 renal units in Scotland, England and Wales.