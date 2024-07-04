Login
Good Energy launches new EV tariff

The fixed tariff is complemented by a free premium Zapmap subscription for convenient public charging
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
07/04/2024 7:58 AM
Good Energy appoints new CEO
Image: Good Energy
Good Energy has introduced a new fixed tariff to support electric vehicle (EV) drivers.

The tariff, named Good Energy Smart EV Fixed, offers an overnight rate of 7.4p per kWh during a specified five-hour window for cost-effective charging with renewable energy at home.

Launched on 1st July, the tariff also includes a free premium subscription to the EV charging app Zapmap.

Zapmap helps EV drivers locate, plan routes to, and pay for public charging stations, with over a million downloads and tracking more than 60,000 charge points nationwide.

Nigel Pocklington, Chief Executive Officer of Good Energy and Chair of Zapmap, said: “This new tariff, together with the excellent additional features from Zapmap, is designed to make it as cost-effective and straightforward as possible to drive an EV.

“We have gone the extra mile to provide customers with a competitive rate for truly renewable electricity, sourced from our community of over 2,500 generators, as well as a real added benefit to help with charging on the go in Zapmap Premium.”

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

