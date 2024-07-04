Believ partners with Octopus for EV charging

Electric vehicle (EV) charge point operator Believ has joined forces with charging platform Octopus Electroverse to enhance convenience for drivers seeking to charge their EVs.

Effective from 26th June, this partnership integrates Believ’s network of over 1,400 chargers into Octopus Energy’s Electroverse platform, known for its user-friendly ‘one-card, one-app’ model.

This collaboration aims to simplify the process of locating and paying for charging sessions at hundreds of thousands of charge points nationwide, supporting the ongoing transition to sustainable transportation in the UK.

Matt Davies, Director of Octopus Electroverse said: “This partnership accelerates our mission to simplify EV charging for everyone.”

Guy Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer at Believ, commented: “As an increasing number of drivers transition to EVs, we are committed to ensuring that charge points are reliable and accessible for all.”