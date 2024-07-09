SSE selects Vestas for Scottish Highlands wind farm project

SSE Renewables has confirmed Vestas as the turbine supplier for its Aberarder Wind Farm project in the Scottish Highlands.

The project, secured through the UK’s fifth Contract for Difference Allocation round, will see Vestas supplying and installing twelve V117-4.2 MW wind turbines at the Aberarder site near Inverness.

Construction is scheduled to commence before the end of 2024, with completion expected by late 2026.

Once operational, the wind farm is anticipated to generate sufficient clean energy to power nearly 60,000 homes annually.

Heather Donald, Onshore Renewables Development and Construction Director, at SSE Renewables, said: “This marks another key milestone in the delivery of our Aberarder Wind Farm, which will be another important asset in our onshore wind portfolio and will help support Scotland and the UK on the road to producing more homegrown clean power to secure our energy future.”