Royal Mail cuts flights in push for net zero

Image: 2. Royal Mail is halving its number of domestic flights in major step towards delivering its net zero 2040 target

Royal Mail has announced plans to reduce its domestic flight operations by half.

This initiative, which will see 18 domestic flights discontinued by early 2025, aims to enhance operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

The move is expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 30,000 tonnes of carbon equivalent annually.

Royal Mail intends to improve service reliability by shifting focus to road transport and meet increasing customer demand for next-day deliveries nationwide.

Royal Mail employs hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), a sustainable substitute for diesel, to power a portion of its heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) responsible for nationwide mail transport.

This alternative is believed to slash up to 90% of direct greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional diesel.

The decision comes amidst a broader strategy to modernise operations and minimise the carbon footprint associated with air travel.

Alistair Cochrane, Chief Operating Officer at Royal Mail, said: “The removal of half of our domestic flights is our biggest step yet in reducing our use of air to transport mail and a major step towards our net zero by 2040 target.

“Not only will this reduce carbon emissions, transporting more mail by road will also help us provide a more reliable service for customers and increase our capacity to meet the increasing demand for next day parcel deliveries.”