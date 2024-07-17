Council slams solar farm approval

Permission has been granted for the Gate Burton Energy Park, located four kilometres south of Gainsborough near Gate Burton, Knaith Park and Willingham-By-Stow.

The development covers approximately 834 hectares and includes solar panels, battery storage, a substation and related infrastructure.

The 500 MW project is one of three major solar farms in the East of England approved by the Secretary of State for Energy on Friday.

Sunnica on the Suffolk/Cambridgeshire border, Gate Burton in Lincolnshire and Mallard Pass in Lincolnshire and Rutland have all received consent.

Together, these projects will supply around two thirds of the solar energy capacity installed last year.

Low Carbon, the company behind Gate Burton, welcomed the Energy Secretary’s decision and highlighted the project’s potential to power 160,000 homes and support the goal of a net zero grid by 2030.

West Lindsey District Council participated in the consent process, submitting representations and a local impact report.

They raised concerns about the loss of agricultural land, landscape and visual impact, effects on local communities and highway implications.

Councillor Emma Bailey, Vice Chair of the Prosperous Communities Committee, expressed disappointment, stating the development’s impact on local communities and agricultural land was overlooked.

Emma Bailey said: “The news that the Gate Burton Energy Park has been approved is deeply disappointing. It is clear from the decision report that the impact of this development on our local communities, together with the loss of prime agricultural land has been put to one side and not given due regard.”

Energy Live News has contacted the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and Low Carbon for comment.