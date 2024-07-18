Good Energy powers up with consumer-owned renewables

Good Energy has launched a partnership with Ripple Energy, enabling consumers to participate in owning large scale renewable energy projects.

This expands Good Energy’s offerings beyond its current 100% renewable-backed tariffs.

Through Ripple Energy, Good Energy customers can invest in cooperative renewable projects.

This initiative allows them to earn credits directly into their Good Energy accounts based on the electricity generated by these projects.

Nigel Pocklington, Chief Executive of Good Energy, said: “We have always been big supporters of what Ripple is doing to make cooperative renewable energy ownership simple and accessible and it’s well aligned with our mission to help customers use clean power in their homes and businesses.”

Sarah Merrick, Founder and Chief Executive of Ripple Energy said: “Cooperative ownership of renewable energy sites is gaining real momentum in the UK, with Ripple demonstrating the tangible benefits that are accessible to everyone, no matter where they live.”