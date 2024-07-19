Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsEnergy SavingNet ZeroRenewable EnergyTop Stories

EDF launches “cheapest tariff among major suppliers “

The tariff, priced at an average of £1,567 for one year, is available to both new and existing customers
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
07/19/2024 10:16 AM
0 0
0
‘Electricity consumers in the UK shell out £29bn extra in 2022’
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

EDF has introduced a new fixed price tariff, EDF Essentials 1Yr Aug25, which is reported to be the cheapest among major energy suppliers and matches the current energy price cap.

The tariff costs an average of £1,567 for one year and is open to both new and existing customers.

EDF’s Price Cap forecasting Service suggests that prices could rise in the near future, making the current offer competitive.

To sign up, customers must have or agree to install a smart meter.

Registration is available through EDF’s online platforms.

Rich Hughes, Director of Retail at EDF. “Current falling wholesale market prices mean we can lower our prices for a limited period of time and offer customers a deal which matches the current cap, which has dropped to its lowest level since Winter 2021.

“However, our Price Cap forecasting service predicts rises in the coming months, making this a great time to lock in.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.