EDF launches “cheapest tariff among major suppliers “

EDF has introduced a new fixed price tariff, EDF Essentials 1Yr Aug25, which is reported to be the cheapest among major energy suppliers and matches the current energy price cap.

The tariff costs an average of £1,567 for one year and is open to both new and existing customers.

EDF’s Price Cap forecasting Service suggests that prices could rise in the near future, making the current offer competitive.

To sign up, customers must have or agree to install a smart meter.

Registration is available through EDF’s online platforms.

Rich Hughes, Director of Retail at EDF. “Current falling wholesale market prices mean we can lower our prices for a limited period of time and offer customers a deal which matches the current cap, which has dropped to its lowest level since Winter 2021.

“However, our Price Cap forecasting service predicts rises in the coming months, making this a great time to lock in.”