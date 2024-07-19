Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy Markets

UK regulator probes Macquarie-Last Mile deal

The Competition and Markets Authority is investigating Macquarie Asset Management's planned acquisition of a stake in Last Mile Infrastructure to assess potential competition concerns
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
07/19/2024 10:04 AM
0 0
0
Bird’s-eye view: Aircraft gather bird data in offshore Scottish wind farms
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has opened an inquiry into Macquarie Asset Management’s proposed acquisition of a significant stake in Last Mile Infrastructure (Holdings) Limited.

The CMA’s investigation will determine whether the deal might lead to a reduction in competition in the UK market or impact the ability of Ofgem to compare energy network operators.

The CMA said: “The CMA is also considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation involving an energy network merger under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to cause substantial prejudice to the ability of Ofgem to make comparisons between energy network enterprises of the type involved in the energy network merger.”

The CMA has invited public comments on the matter, with a deadline for submissions set for 2nd August 2024.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.