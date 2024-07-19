UK regulator probes Macquarie-Last Mile deal

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has opened an inquiry into Macquarie Asset Management’s proposed acquisition of a significant stake in Last Mile Infrastructure (Holdings) Limited.

The CMA’s investigation will determine whether the deal might lead to a reduction in competition in the UK market or impact the ability of Ofgem to compare energy network operators.

The CMA said: “The CMA is also considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation involving an energy network merger under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to cause substantial prejudice to the ability of Ofgem to make comparisons between energy network enterprises of the type involved in the energy network merger.”

The CMA has invited public comments on the matter, with a deadline for submissions set for 2nd August 2024.