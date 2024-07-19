Ireland – France power link progress

The Celtic Interconnector project, which aims to link the electricity grids of Ireland and France, has achieved a key milestone.

Construction is underway at the converter station sites in La Martyre, Brittany, and Ballyadam near Carrigtwohill, Cork.

EirGrid, managing the Irish component, continues to support energy cooperation between Ireland and France.

This support was formalised with a Joint Declaration of Intent on ‘Energy Transition Cooperation’ signed by both governments in November.

A Memorandum of Understanding between EirGrid and Réseau de Transport d’Électricité (RTE) was also signed on the same day, with the agreement endorsed by the energy ministers from Ireland and France.

In an event in La Martyre, Doireann Barry, interim Chief Corporate Services Officer at EirGrid, highlighted the significant potential of shared Atlantic resources.

Doireann Barry said: “Together, we have a huge opportunity to play a proactive role in harnessing the immense offshore renewables resource.

“Working with RTE and our other European partners, we can become central actors in Europe’s move to a renewable-based energy system.

“Symbolising the spirit of solidarity and cooperation from France to Ireland, the Celtic Interconnector underlines this commitment.”