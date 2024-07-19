“Super nerd” Energy Secretary defends solar plans

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband gave oral evidence in the House of Commons, focusing on the government’s “clean energy superpower mission.”

Mr Miliband addressed criticisms from Conservative MP Alicia Kearns over the approval of the 350-megawatt Mallard Pass Solar project in her Rutland and Stamford constituency.

Green Party Co-leader Adrian Ramsay also questioned the government’s approach to a proposed 114-mile stretch of electricity pylons across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex, suggesting a pause to consider alternatives.

The Energy Secretary told MPs: “The biggest threat to nature and food security, and to our rural communities, is not solar panels or onshore wind – it is the climate crisis which threatens our best farmland, food production and the livelihoods of farmers.”

Conservative MP Nick Timothy challenged Miliband on the Sunnica solar project in West Suffolk, questioning his thoroughness in reviewing the submissions against the application.

Ed Miliband, branding himself a “super nerd,” affirmed his commitment to carefully considering all evidence in his decisions: “Anyone who knows me knows that I am a super-nerd. I take all of my responsibilities, particularly my quasi-judicial responsibilities, incredibly seriously, and I did in all the judgments I made.”

During the session, SNP MP Pete Wishart raised concerns about the lack of clarity on the future of GB Energy and suggested regional pricing reforms for cheaper bills.

A few days ago, Greg Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy, suggested that reforming the current energy market with a regional pricing structure could result in cheaper bills for everyone in the UK, making Scotland‘s energy the cheapest in Europe.

The Energy Secretary replied: “Let us be absolutely clear that it will be a generator of energy. That is what companies such as Ørsted and Statkraft do.

“They own power in this country, and we will do the same. These are complex questions, and we definitely need fairness across the United Kingdom when it comes to energy prices. That is what this Government endeavour to deliver.”