UK hotels go green with EDF

EDF and Whitbread Group have entered into a three-year partnership to supply renewable energy.

The agreement includes the supply of certified zero-carbon electricity, ensuring that the energy provided is from renewable sources.

Under the agreement, EDF will provide Whitbread with approximately 340 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy generated from wind and solar sources.

EDF will also offer energy management services to help Whitbread optimise its energy use.

Whitbread has committed to sustainability targets, including a 99.6% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2040 and a 90% reduction in scope 3 emissions by 2050, as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Raghav Singh, Director of Large Business at EDF Business Solutions, said: “We are excited to work with Whitbread as their energy provider, reinforcing our position as a low carbon energy partner of choice to market leading organisations.”

Dan Urwin, Head of Procurement – Performance, Corporate Services, Utilities and IT from Whitbread PLC, said: “Our guests care about environmental issues and this partnership demonstrates our commitment to a more sustainable future.”