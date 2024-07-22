‘Britain set to fall short of its 2030 clean energy target’

Britain is projected to generate only 44% of its electricity from wind and solar by 2030.

This falls short of the 67% needed to fully decarbonise the electricity sector, as set out by the Labour government.

That’s according to a recent analysis by Cornwall Insight, which highlights a significant gap between current plans and the government’s clean energy goals.

Analysts note that while wind and solar power are expected to increase their share of electricity generation, this rise will not be enough to meet the ambitious targets.

The report indicates that substantial increases in onshore wind, offshore wind and solar capacity are required to bridge this gap.

Specifically, onshore wind capacity needs to rise by 35GW, offshore wind by 50GW and solar by 55GW, well above current projections.

The analysis also notes that meeting these targets will require an additional £48 billion in investment on top of the £18 billion already anticipated for current infrastructure projects.

Challenges such as securing funding, managing supply chain issues and improving grid connections will need to be addressed.

Increased funding for renewable energy schemes and improvements in storage capacity, especially for longer durations and hydrogen, are also necessary to achieve the targets.