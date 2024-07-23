EDF strikes deal to use nuclear for greener steel

Energy giant EDF, the oldest energy company in Europe Edison, power generation company Ansaldo Energia – Ansaldo Nucleare and the Federation of Italian Steel Enterprises (Federacciai) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the use of nuclear energy in the Italian steel industry.

The agreement focuses on co-investment opportunities for building small modular reactors (SMRs) in Italy and establishing long term nuclear energy supplies through the Italy-France interconnector.

The goal is to help decarbonise steel production and improve industry competitiveness.

Xavier Ursat, EDF Group Senior Executive Vice President in charge of Strategy, Technologies, Innovation and Development, said: “Our aim is clearly to support the relaunch of the nuclear option in Italy and to strengthen industrial cooperation between the two countries in Italy, in France and in Europe.”

Nicola Monti, Edison Chief Executive Officer said: “Today, Italy imports about 15-20% of its energy from abroad. The development of a national supply chain for the production of new nuclear energy, making the most of the technological advances of recent years and investing in the improvement of local skills, represents a phenomenal opportunity to achieve not only decarbonisation targets but also greater independence and security for the country’s energy system.”