One in three want smarter energy tariffs

Nearly 55% of billpayers want their energy suppliers to ensure they are on the cheapest tariff while a third want smart meter data used to create personalised tariffs.

That’s according to a survey by Hampshire-based energy company Tomato Energy, which included 2,000 UK households.

The polling suggests almost 25% of respondents are unsure if their current tariff is the lowest, and nearly 40% do not know their current tariff.

A few days ago, Ofgem began compliance reviews with six major energy suppliers – British Gas, EDF, E.ON, Octopus, OVO, and ScottishPower—to ensure they are meeting their smart meter obligations.

The review will assess whether these companies are installing the required number of smart meters and ensuring that existing meters are functioning correctly.

Ofgem’s initiation of these compliance reviews does not suggest any findings of non-compliance by the involved energy suppliers.