School’s £1.2m green makeover

Parrs Wood High School in Greater Manchester has been awarded a £1.2 million investment for sustainable improvements, thanks to a collaboration with E.ON Control Solutions and government funding.

The investment is part of a broader initiative to enhance the school’s energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

The funding, secured through the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, has enabled several key upgrades at the school.

The improvements include the installation of a hybrid heating system, which replaces the school’s outdated gas-fired boilers with air source heat pumps.

Additionally, roof-mounted solar panels have been installed and the sixth-form building has received new windows, doors and internal wall insulation.

The school has also upgraded its lighting system to LED throughout the premises, including the sports pitch.

These upgrades are expected to reduce the school’s carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 213 tonnes annually and save around £154,000 on energy bills each year.

Matt Brown, Managing Director of E.ON Control Solutions, said: “This is a fantastic example of how a shared passion for sustainability, a combined sense of purpose and a single-minded vision can lead to profound results for years to come.”

Chris Baker, Science Teacher at Parrs Wood High School, said: “This work has had a positive impact for the comfort of our school, the affordability of our bills, and for our students who have worked with ECS to deliver lasting benefits for the school and its surrounding community.”