6 considerations for a successful electrification journey

Mapping out your electrification journey – whether it’s to power your electric fleet or provide charging facilities for customers, visitors, or staff – is vital to avoid expensive mistakes.

Scoping the route from assessment and building the business case – through to optimising your investment and embracing future innovations – the guide takes you through the transition, stage by stage. It also features practical tips, gleaned from our years of experience managing electrification projects.

The considerations involved are assessment, installation, getting on the road, maintenance and operation, sustainability and innovation.