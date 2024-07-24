Login
Drax Thought LeadershipEVs

6 considerations for a successful electrification journey

‘Plug into progress’, a guide from Drax Electric Vehicles looks at six key elements organisations should consider when planning EV charging infrastructure
Drax
07/24/2024 10:00 AM
6 considerations for a successful electrification journey
Image: Bigstock
Mapping out your electrification journey – whether it’s to power your electric fleet or provide charging facilities for customers, visitors, or staff – is vital to avoid expensive mistakes.

Scoping the route from assessment and building the business case – through to optimising your investment and embracing future innovations – the guide takes you through the transition, stage by stage. It also features practical tips, gleaned from our years of experience managing electrification projects.

The considerations involved are assessment, installation, getting on the road, maintenance and operation, sustainability and innovation. To read more about these consideration and download the guide, click here.

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

