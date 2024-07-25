Ex-Siemens boss to chair new UK publicly-owned energy company

Image: Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

Juergen Maier, the former Chief Executive of Siemens UK, has been appointed as the Chair of Great British Energy.

Mr Maier worked at Siemens UK, one of the largest wind turbine producers in the UK, for 33 years.

He collaborates with several UK universities, including the University of Manchester and Manchester Metropolitan University, as a visiting professor.

The new company, which is backed by the state, is part of the Labour government’s plan to achieve clean power by 2030.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the appointment on Thursday, during a speech he gave in north west England.

Today, the Prime Minister and Energy Secretary unveiled a partnership between Great British Energy and The Crown Estate, which could attract up to £60 billion in private investment.

Energy UK has stated that GB Energy could boost clean energy and attract investment, but it needs to collaborate with the private sector to succeed.

Juergen Maier CBE, Start-Up Chair of Great British Energy said: “Great British Energy will be a publicly-owned national clean energy champion, ensuring British people reap the benefits of clean, secure, home-grown energy.



“I’m excited to lead this company and work with the private sector and communities to rapidly expand skilled jobs and investment across the country.”