Farmers call for government support

CPRE, the countryside charity is calling on the new government for a clear and efficient policy framework to help farmers be resilient to disruptions caused by climate change.

According to CPRE, farmers are currently facing unprecedented challenges.

They have experienced the wettest Spring on record in 2024, their running costs have increased and any previous support is now being phased out.

The CPRE said despite these issues, the new government has said little about their plans for farming.

CPRE Chief Executive Roger Mortlock said: “We may not be able to stop a repeat of this year’s wet spring or global economic shocks but the government can help the sector better withstand challenges like them.

“Doing so will not only reap rewards for our countryside, our planet and our wellbeing but also ensure farmers can keep producing food long into the future.”

The charity is working with the farming sector to research underexamined policy areas such as local versus national support models, upland farming and improving soil health.

Mr Mortlock added: “We want to contribute to government thinking about agriculture and the comprehensive support it needs.

“There are many brilliant examples of farmers who are delivering for the environment and society while increasing their financial viability but we need to use all the levers in a coordinated way to support the farming sector.”