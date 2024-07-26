Dundee enters race for Great British Energy headquarters

Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow are reportedly the leading candidates to host the headquarters of Great British Energy, a new publicly-owned company established by the UK Government.

The company is designed to promote the deployment of clean energy, increase energy independence and create new jobs.

The Times reported that Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is pushing for Aberdeen, especially with the 2026 Holyrood election on the horizon.

In a recent development, Dundee has announced its bid to host the company’s headquarters.

A senior councillor has expressed the city’s intent by writing to the UK Government to present Dundee’s case.

Councillor Steven Rome said: “Dundee is already at the heart of the country’s transition to clean energy.

“There’s the renewables hub at the Port of Dundee and the great work going on at MSIP to innovate in sustainable mobility and create the workforce we’ll need in the future, to give just a couple of examples.”

Depute Convener Councillor Siobhan Tolland added: “Dundee currently has less than its fair share of UK Government jobs, and we need strategic support to grow our economy for the future.”

The UK Government plans to allocate £8.3 billion towards Great British Energy, with an initial emphasis on offshore wind.

The exact location of the headquarters will be confirmed in due course.