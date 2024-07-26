Login
UK Energy Secretary meets COP leaders to discuss climate action

Ed Miliband met with past, present, and future COP leaders in London to discuss urgent climate action and the UK's support
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
07/26/2024 6:11 PM
UK Energy Secretary meets COP leaders to discuss climate action
Image: Zara Farrar / No 10 Downing Street
The Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero met with key climate leaders in London to discuss the need for more urgent action on the climate crisis.

The meeting included Sir Alok Sharma, President for COP26, HE Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President Designate, and HE Ana Toni, National Secretary for Climate Change from Brazil, who will lead COP30.

This meeting also featured a roundtable discussion with His Majesty King Charles III.

The Secretary of State praised the progress made through the UAE agreement, especially the plan to move away from fossil fuels.

He assured Azerbaijan and Brazil of the UK’s full support for their upcoming COP presidencies.

He stressed the importance of major emitters following the Global Stocktake outcomes and setting 1.5°C aligned Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) quickly.

The Secretary offered to share the UK’s experiences from COP26 to help increase ambition in NDCs and expressed the UK’s commitment to working with all parties to set a new climate finance goal and reform the global financial system.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

