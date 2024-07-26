Will energy bills fall by £300 with Great British Energy?

The Prime Minister has asserted that Labour’s plans, including the Great British Energy (GB Energy) initiative, will eventually reduce household energy bills by £300 per year.

Although Keir Starmer acknowledged that the benefits of clean energy projects will take time to materialise, he emphasised that the commitment remains a core part of Labour’s agenda.

During a speech, Mr Starmer criticised the previous government for leaving behind unresolved issues and stated that while progress is being made with GB Energy, immediate results are not feasible.

The Prime Minister stressed that Labour’s promise was carefully costed and funded as part of their manifesto.

While visiting a wind turbine factory in Widnes, Cheshire, the Prime Minister faced questions from journalists about energy costs.

He stated, “We certainly want to reduce those bills in this Parliament”.

In response, Conservative Shadow Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho has raised concerns over the government’s energy plan.

Ms Coutinho argued that GB Energy would mean “funnelling taxpayers’ money” into mitigating risks for multimillion-pound energy corporations.

She also suggested that the 2030 decarbonisation target would “hike bills and ramp up our dependence on batteries and cables from China.”