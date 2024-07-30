Login
EDF cuts nuclear output due to high water temperatures

Electricity output at the 2.6GW Golfech nuclear plant in France will be reduced for two more days due to high temperatures in the Garonne River
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
07/30/2024 8:18 AM
Image: Shutterstock
The 2.6GW Golfech nuclear plant in southern France will cut its electricity production from 31st July until 5th August because of elevated water temperatures in the Garonne River.

EDF, the plant’s operator, announced that the reduction, initially expected to end on 3rd August, might be extended or adjusted based on changes in the weather forecast.

The energy giant said: “The planning and the duration of this reduction for environmental constraints will be modified according to the evolution of the weather forecast.”

The plant, which has two operating pressurised water reactors, uses water from the Garonne River for cooling, with a closed-loop system that does not discharge water back into the river.

