UK funds 3D printing tech to melt old foundry methods

The UK Government is funding a project to use 3D printing technology in foundries, aiming to cut energy consumption and improve sustainability in metal casting processes
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/02/2024 11:57 AM
Image: Shutterstock
The UK Government has allocated funding to support a project that aims to transform foundry practices through 3D printing technology.

This new method allows for better design and optimisation, leading to a 20% reduction in the mass of cast metal parts.

This reduction translates to a 20% decrease in the amount of white cast iron used and the energy required to process it.

Led by Ai Build Ltd, in collaboration with Weir Minerals Europe Limited and The Manufacturing Technology Centre Limited (MTC), the project will be implemented in Todmorden, West Yorkshire.

This project has been allocated £666,000 in grant funding.

It is part of Phase 4 of the UK Government’s Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator programme, which supports innovative technologies designed to reduce energy consumption, increase resource efficiency and cut carbon dioxide emissions across various industries.

