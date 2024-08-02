UK Boiler Upgrade Scheme powers £50m in heating grants

By the end of March 2023, almost 10,000 grants had been paid following the installation of eligible heat pumps and biomass boilers under the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS).

Collectively, these grants were worth over £50 million.

The scheme aims to support the decarbonisation of heating in buildings by providing financial assistance for the installation of more sustainable heating solutions in England and Wales.

The majority of grants, 96.3%, were allocated for air source heat pumps, with 99.6% of these installations in domestic properties.

Nearly 46.3% of replaced systems were gas boilers, and 22.9% were oil boilers.

Overall, 74.1% of grants were used to replace fossil-fuelled heating systems.

Neil Lawrence, Ofgem’s Director, Delivery and Schemes, said: “As the scheme’s administrator, Ofgem’s role is to manage applications made by installers,

issue vouchers and make payments, all within timescales agreed with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

“To make sure that grants are only paid to those eligible to receive them, our audit and compliance programme monitors compliance with the scheme rules, taking action where necessary.”