British Gas offers half price electricity on weekends

British Gas has announced a new initiative to provide half price electricity on certain days during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The company will run “PeakSave Gold Sundays” from 28th July to 8th September, offering discounted electricity from 9am to 5pm.

Additionally, two “Super Saturdays” on 3rd August and 7th September will feature the same discount.

This scheme is designed to support customers watching the games and reduce their energy costs during these times.

To participate in PeakSave Gold Sundays and Super Saturdays, customers must be with British Gas and have a smart electricity meter.

They should register their interest in PeakSave and British Gas will provide further details once everything is ready.