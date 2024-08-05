France tops Europe in power exports

France was the top exporter of electricity in Europe in the first half of 2024, with a net export of 40.8 terawatt-hours (TWh), up 31.2% from the previous six months.

This increase is due to higher nuclear power output, low domestic demand and surplus hydroelectric production.

Most of France’s electricity exports went to Britain (11.7TWh), with Italy (9.4TWh), Germany (8.8TWh) and Switzerland (7.4TWh) also receiving significant amounts.

Sweden was the second largest net exporter, sending 15.3TWh abroad.

The Netherlands moved up to third place with 8.8TWh in net exports, while Norway had net outflows of 7.4TWh.

Italy was the largest net importer, receiving significant power from France and Switzerland.

Clement Bouilloux, senior analyst at Montel Analytics, said: “Electricity output in France increased in the first half of this year while demand remained stubbornly low, continuing a trend that has been seen since the start of the Covid pandemic.

“Nuclear production increased by 10% from H2 2023 to H1 2024 and the rainiest spring for a decade led to above-normal levels of hydro production for virtually the whole of the first half of this year.

“Meanwhile, individual habits taken during the winter of 2023 to save energy and the absence of any discernible economic recovery kept demand 10% lower than in H1 2021, meaning that France often had a surplus of power which was exported to neighbouring countries.”