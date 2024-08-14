EDF and Utilita strike wholesale energy services deal

EDF and Utilita have announced an exclusive deal for wholesale energy services.

This agreement allows Utilita to access various energy products through EDF’s trading teams.

ELN understands that the agreement will help Utilita provide electricity and gas to its customers at competitive prices.

EDF will supply Utilita with large amounts of energy and various trading options to manage customer demand.

Stuart Fenner, Commercial Director, Wholesale Market Services at EDF, stated: “With our extensive wholesale market experience and expertise, we are excited to support Utilita in optimising its market position and navigating the dynamic energy landscape.”

Imran Bannister, Chief Analytical Officer at Utilita Energy, said: “Our business has comfortably navigated the energy and wider cost of living crisis thus far, and this collaboration will only bolster and build upon our robust approach to risk management.

“EDF’s impressive offering of extensive market access and new, lower carbon products will allow us to operate in a way that’s good for the planet, as well as the pockets of more than 800,000 customers.”