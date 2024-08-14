Octopus launches free electricity sessions

Octopus Energy will provide customers with free electricity when wholesale prices drop or turn negative.

The initiative is available to members of the ‘Octoplus’ rewards programme who have a smart meter and pay via direct debit or smart prepayment.

Customers will receive advance notice of these sessions, during which they can use extra electricity without incurring costs.

The move is designed to take advantage of excess renewable energy and improve grid efficiency.

Over the past year, electricity prices fell below £0 on 14 days due to surplus renewable energy.

During these periods, excess energy is wasted as wind farms are often paid to shut down to avoid grid overload.

By using electricity during these times, customers can help balance the energy system and reduce overall system costs.