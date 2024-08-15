BREAKING

Cheers to green! Whisky goes hydrogen

Scotland's whisky distillers will benefit from £3.1 million in government funding to develop a green hydrogen hub in Moray
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/15/2024
Scottish whisky distilleries raise a green glass to decarbonisation
The Scottish Government has allocated £3.1 million to support the development of a green hydrogen hub in Speyside, Moray, aimed at aiding the country’s energy transition.

The funding will be matched by Storegga, resulting in a total investment of £6.2 million for the project.

The new hub is expected to generate around 200MW of green hydrogen by 2032, enough to heat over 8,000 homes.

Once fully operational, it will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 190,000 tonnes annually, equating to a 35% reduction in the Scottish whisky sector’s 2018 baseline emissions.

The green hydrogen produced will be used to fuel over 40 industrial sites across the region, including whisky distilleries and transport operations, contributing to the decarbonisation of the industry.

