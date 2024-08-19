BREAKING

UK hits 250k heat pumps

The data reveals a rise in heat pump adoption, with more than 30,000 certified installations carried out from January to July 2024
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/19/2024 3:06 PM
British Gas offers ‘UK’s cheapest’ heat pump deal
Image: British Gas
The UK has reached a milestone of 250,000 certified heat pump installations, according to the latest data from the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS).

The figures show that the uptake of heat pumps is increasing, with over 30,000 certified installations completed between January and July 2024.

This marks a 45% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) has played a significant role in this growth by providing financial support for heat pump installations.

Government data indicates that applications for the scheme rose by 73% in the first half of 2024, with a total of 14,554 applications submitted.

In Scotland, a similar incentive is offered through the Home Energy Scotland (HES) Grant and Loan.

Ian Rippin, Chief Executive Officer of MCS, said: “Clearly, there is still some way to go in order to achieve the target of 600,000 annual heat pump installations by 2028, but with the BUS running until March of the same year, consumer demand looks set to continue rising.”

