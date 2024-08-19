UK energy supplier approval up, still below 2020 peak

The latest Energy Consumer Satisfaction Survey, commissioned by Ofgem and Citizens Advice and conducted by BMG Research, reveals a slight increase in overall satisfaction with energy suppliers.

Currently, 73% of domestic consumers are satisfied, up from the previous period but still below the peak of 78% recorded in April 2020.

Satisfaction with customer service has returned to the levels observed at the end of 2022, with 66% of consumers expressing contentment.

However, this figure is lower than the 75% high reached in April 2020.

The survey was conducted between 18th January and 10th February 2024, involving 3,855 energy billpayers across Britain.

Common issues reported by dissatisfied customers include difficulty in contacting suppliers (42%) and delays in resolving queries (36%).

The survey indicates an improvement in the ease of contacting suppliers, with 65% of respondents finding it easier compared to 60% previously.

The rate of complaints has decreased to 7% from 10%, but satisfaction with how complaints are handled remains low, with only 36% satisfied with the handling and 34% content with the resolution time.

Nearly half of those struggling with energy payments have reached out to their suppliers for help.

However, fewer suppliers proactively contacted customers to offer assistance with payments, down from 17% to 12% since the last survey.