Witney’s £5m power upgrade to support low carbon switch

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has begun a £5 million upgrade to the electricity network in Witney, Oxfordshire.

The project is part of a larger initiative aimed at increasing the capacity to support low carbon technologies such as electric vehicles and heat pumps.

The upgrade will affect nearly 30,000 homes and businesses in the area, with an additional 14.2MW of capacity being added to the network.

The works will involve replacing transformers and refurbishing the substation in Witney, with completion expected by early 2026.

The project is part of SSEN’s broader £41 million Green Recovery investment to enhance electricity networks and support future energy demand.